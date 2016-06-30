Truck driver invents new tires that let you drive sideways

Sub-par parallel parkers rejoice! A Canadian truck driver may have solved your problems.
New technology debuted in a video by London, Ontario-based commercial driver William Liddiard shows his Toyota Echo gliding sideways thanks to omnidirectional tires that can roll inward upon themselves. An external motor powered by the car's battery allows sideways travel at about 1 mile per hour at the flip of a switch.
It's the result of eight years spent tinkering in a barn and roughly $80,000 Canadian dollars (U.S. $61,586) spent on combined research and patent costs since thinking of tackling the zero-point glide.