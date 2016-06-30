Truck driver invents new tires that let you drive sideways

"I was watching somebody backing up a utility trailer," Liddiard told CNBC. "And they were having a hard time doing it ... so that's how initially I came up with the idea of redesigning the wheel sideways."



To be fair, Liddiard isn't the first person to perfect the omnidirectional wheel. That much became clear in 2012 after he discovered Honda had earlier submitted a similar patent for technology showcased in a popular OkGo music video, which forced him to improve his design in a second version.

Liddiard said his second installment, which is pending patent approval, offers a higher weight limit and a total of 24,000 pounds of torque directed to the tires at a fraction of the price.

