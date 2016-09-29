Dunkin' Donuts takes on Starbucks with new offering Friday, 30 Sep 2016 | 7:10 AM ET | 00:34

Starbucks may dominate the ready-to-drink coffee scene, but there's another chain hoping to caffeinate consumers on the go.

Dunkin' Brands revealed on Thursday that it's partnering with Coca-Cola to launch a line of cold coffee beverages in the U.S. in 2017. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

This is the coffee chain's first foray into the $1.5 billion ready-to-drink coffee category, a space predominately ruled by the North American Coffee Partnership — a venture between Starbucks and PepsiCo.

The Starbucks-Pepsi partnership, which was founded in 1994, has allowed the two companies to gain 80 percent share in the market by volume and 89 percent share by dollars, according to Beverage Digest.



