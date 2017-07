Want instant credibility? Line your office bookshelves with the best, most erudite business books out there.

For some help, CNBC looked back at some of the most influential business books of the past decade, as well as recommendations by moguls like Mark Zuckerberg and Warren Buffett, to put together this list of books every executive should keep in their office to look smart.

And hey, if you have some time, they're worth a read too.