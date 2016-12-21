Make the most of your required minimum distribution Thursday, 19 Nov 2015 | 7:00 AM ET | 01:08

The clock is running out on retirees who haven't taken enough from their retirement accounts this year.



IRS rules on the so-called required minimum distributions generally kick in once you reach age 70½. For 401(k) plans and other defined contribution plans, it's either when you turn 70½. or you retire, whichever is later. If you've inherited an IRA, you might also be subject to RMDs, even if your own retirement is years away.

How much you need to take is usually based on the account balance at the end of the previous year, and your life expectancy based on your age. Fail to withdraw enough, and there's a 50 percent penalty on the shortfall.

Despite that steep penalty, retirees tend to procrastinate. As of Dec. 2, about 41 percent of Fidelity customers required to take an RMD hadn't yet withdrawn the full amount they need to.

"People get busy at the end of the year, with holidays and other family obligations," said Maura Cassidy, vice president for retirement at Fidelity. "The time flies and they could forget."