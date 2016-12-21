How Barack Obama threw a wrench into Donald Trump's energy plans

President Barack Obama's move to block parts of the Arctic and Atlanticfrom oil and gas drilling could disrupt some of his successor's high-profile energy plans.

Donald Trump has vocally touted his wish to boost fossil fuel production on government lands, and shortly after Obama's announcement, energy industry allies claimed Trump can brush aside the action once he takes office. But others point out that the law that Obama cited does not provide Trump a path forward, and congressional Republicans may not have the time to do anything about it either.

Obama's action, the most-far reaching use of presidential power under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, also moves the issue of drilling in sensitive areas into the court of public opinion, potentially creating a public relations challenge for Trump.

Environmental groups and congressional Democrats had encouraged Obama to exercise his authority to withdraw lands of the Outer Continental Shelf from future lease sales. They point out that there is no provision in the law that allows the incoming president to reverse the action.



U.S. Outer Continental Shelf

