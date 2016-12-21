But for frustrated citizens, who rallied against Park in recent mass demonstrations, 180 days is far too long of a waiting period.

"Protestors don't want to be patient, they don't want to allow the court to go for that long. The people's will is that Park should resign immediately and that the Court should rule accordingly," Bruce Klinger, senior research fellow at The Heritage Foundation, told CNBC on Thursday.

But that's unlikely to happen.

The courts has indicated it may take up to the full six months because of the complicated nature of the case, which will further aggravate a public hungry for political justice and extend policy paralysis in government, Klinger noted.

If Park is indeed ejected from office, presidential elections will be held within the next two months. The 64-year old was named as an accomplice in an influence-peddling scandal involving her friend Choi Soon Sil, but has denied any wrongdoing.

The case has thrown the future of South Korea's leadership into question, and the longer presidential elections are postponed, the longer decision making and critical reforms are delayed. Moreover, the level of political infighting is only getting worse.

The acting President, Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, believes he has the full powers of a presidency but that's angered the opposition party in the National Assembly, who want him to step down immediately and limit his role to caretaker, Klinger said.