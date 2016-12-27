Hatchimals, Barbie disappoint parents, kids on Christmas

We tested if the Hatchimal is all it's cracked up to be Friday, 2 Dec 2016 | 11:15 AM ET | 01:26

The hottest toy of the holidays may not be all it's cracked up to be.

Spin Master's Hatchimals, an interactive toy that hatches from a plastic egg, is facing major criticism from parents who had difficulties hatching the product in the days after Christmas.

Customers complained that the Hatchimal took hours to hatch, if it hatched at all, and, for some, the batteries didn't last long after hatching.

Spin Master did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment, but urged customers on Twitter to direct message the company for assistance or to contact its customer service number.