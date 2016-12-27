Next year, two faces familiar to Western audiences will appear on the large screens in China as former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and bumbling British TV character Mr. Bean join the cast of two productions from world's second largest economy.

First up is Russian-Chinese fantasy flick Viy-2 with action stars Schwarzenegger and Hong Kong's Jackie Chan. It was shot in China on a budget of $48 million, according to media reports.

As for Mr. Bean, actor Rowan Atkinson will appear in character in a movie aptly entitled Top Funny Comedian: The Movie that is based on a popular reality TV show. Atkinson dons a rooster's comb on his head alongside the Chinese cast in the movie poster—to usher in the Chinese New Year of the rooster that starts in late January.

Best known for campy antics in a 1990s British sitcom, Mr.Bean is a popular character in China. He has previously visited China to interact with fans and has also starred in an advertisement for the Snickers chocolate bar.

The actual screen-time for all three actors has not been announced.

