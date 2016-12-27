The internet bids farewell to Princess Leia

"Star Wars" icon and comedian Carrie Fisher died Tuesday, days after suffering a heart attack while on a plane, but her legacy lives on.

The famed 60-year-old actress starred as Princess Leia in "Star Wars" and had recently wrapped her filming of "Star Wars: Episode VIII," the second of three new films in the franchise. Fisher was in the process of promoting her eighth book, "The Princess Diarist," an autobiography, when she suffered the medical emergency last week.

"Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence," Bob Iger, chairman and chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement. "Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally. She will be sorely missed, and we join millions of fans and friends around the world who mourn her loss today."

Celebrities and fans took to Twitter to express their condolences for her family and share stories about how the actress had impacted their lives. Fisher, who suffered from bipolar disorder, had become an advocate for those suffering from mental illness.