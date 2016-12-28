The future of 'Star Wars' without Princess Leia

What's "Star Wars" without Princess Leia? Disney will have to sort that out.

While fans and the cast and crew of the beloved films mourn the death Carrie Fisher, questions have arisen about how the actress' passing will affect the sci-fi franchise going forward.

Fisher completed filming the yet unnamed "Star Wars: Episode VIII" back in July, taking on a larger role than that of her cameo appearance in "The Force Awakens," according to Deadline.

However, Disney and LucasFilm have not commented on how Fisher's death will affect the completion of "Episode VIII" or impact the script and filming of "Episode IX."

"The fact that we are talking about this shows how woven into the DNA of 'Star Wars' Carrie Fisher is," Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for comScore, told CNBC. "This is no small thing."

With limited information about General Leia's story arc in the forthcoming films, fans and analysts can only speculate about how Disney will handle the loss of the iconic actress and character.