Apple CEO Tim Cook calls AirPods 'a runaway success,' promises to make more ASAP

Apple CEO Tim Cook dropped by the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday while on vacation.

In comments to CNBC, Cook declined to talk specifically on Apple's outlook, but he said it has been a "great holiday." He added that the company's new wireless earbuds, AirPods, are "a runaway success." When asked if more would come into stock, he said Apple's "making them just as fast as we can."

AirPods debuted at September's splashy event, but saw shipping delays through most of the fall and finally hit shelves just days before the crucial Christmas shopping rush. The limited shipments were sold quickly — ship dates are now six weeks out on Apple's website.

Cook's visit was as a private citizen, not in an official capacity with Apple, which is listed on the Nasdaq.

"I'm just here with my nephew, enjoying a couple of days in New York," Cook said. "I love it. I wanted him to see what you guys do for a living."