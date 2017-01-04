Wendy's learns what Twitter giveth, Twitter can take away

Wendy's learned the hard way on Wednesday that you can go from top of the world to bottom of the barrel with just one tweet.

After gaining praise from social media users on Monday for "owning" a troll on Twitter, the burger chain fell from grace after posting a Pepe the Frog meme in response to a customer.

The image, which started out as a reaction meme, has been adopted as a white nationalist symbol and was deemed a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League last September. Wendy's has since deleted the post.

Despite this mishap, Wendy's is still getting positive attention from social media users who appreciated its saucy tactics against an internet troll.



The company's social media manager apparently doesn't mess around when it comes to defending the chain's fresh-never-frozen beef.

Last week, the company's Twitter account posted a tweet about how it only uses fresh beef for its burger patties, writing "our beef is way too cool to ever be frozen."

A social media users named @NHride responded the tweet on Monday, accusing the chain of using frozen meat and calling the company "a joke."

Wendy's responded promptly, explaining to the user that the company has used fresh beef at its restaurants since it was founded in 1969.

The exchange continued with @NHride asking if Wendy's delivered its meat on a hot truck to its locations.

The burger joint was quick to retort, "Where do you store cold things that aren't frozen?"

The social media user did not answer the company, but instead replied that Wendy's should "give up" and that McDonald's was a better chain because it has better breakfast.

Wendy's social media team didn't seem too fazed, however.

The company received praise from other social media users for its sassy repartee and even a few customers.