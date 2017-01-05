I would say that the above paragraph catalogues a considerable conundrum in the labor market that strongly suggests that analyzing it as though it is in equilibrium or headed there soon is wrong headed. We are in an economic disequilibrium and in saying that I have just explained all the anomalies above. I don't necessarily understand them but I have explained how all these things can happen at the same time.

We are still in flux toward some new equilibrium and it may take a very long time to find it. Policymakers in contrast pretend we are in equilibrium and look only at the relationships they want to value that lead them to the policy path they already have chosen as correct. And that puts things backwards.

Policy-making has had the world upside down with the real risks in the economy largely not appreciated.

Our economy is and continues to be driven by international events. To the extent that Donald Trump can scare US firms back into the US by threats against outsourcing or by being more belligerent toward out trade partners (making US investment abroad seem less safe) he begins to restore the old model of how the US economy works.

Oddly, all these things that people hate about Trump will act to make the economy work more the way it used to work. The fly in the ointment for Trump is twofold (1) the strengthening dollar that should make investment in the US less feasible and (2) how he will be able to fund his fiscal agenda (or like Reagan, will he talk budget balance and just be content to miss his 'objective?).

Whatever Trump's path I recommend looking at reality good and hard and trying to understand it much more than worrying about the economy and its future equilibrium path for the unemployment rate. As long as there is so much global slack, inflation will not gain purchase. The Phillips curve will remain out of whack and traditional models will spin out of control.

Of course rising oil prices may look like inflation for a while but that is only if OPEC can keep everyone cooperating…and in the past that was not possible and today OPEC members have less power and some key players are actually outright enemies.

I think the Fed is making policy on the wrong model. I think the warning that it may have to be more activist in 2017 may actually mean that if they overdo it, as they seem to be headed for, they may have to start cutting rates by year end. Good Fed policy-making will be in force when the Fed stops using a policy framework that has equilibrium at the center of the analysis.

We are in a period of huge disequilibria in the labor market due to the increasing role of emerging economies in global trade and to technology displacement and on the geopolitical front. That is quite a triple threat. When the Fed talks about uncertainty being higher it has only grasped the tip of the iceberg. It still does not seem to have a clue.

Commentary by Robert A. Brusca, chief economist of Fact and Opinion Economics, an economic-consulting firm in New York City. Prior to that, he was chief economist at Nikko Securities and a financial economist and Fed watcher at Irving Trust. Brusca started his career on Wall Street working at the Federal Reserve Bank of NY, where he was chief of the international financial-markets division. He was also the very first guest on CNBC.



