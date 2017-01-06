VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

The 10 fields doing the most hiring through 2024

AFP_IS9AE
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP/Getty Images

The fastest growing jobs in the U.S. share two key traits. For the most part, they don't pay very well. They are also traditionally done by women.

This could be a problem, since, as The New York Times reports, many male workers balk at the idea of taking a "female job," even though when they do, they are paid more than female workers.

Relatively stagnant wages have long been a concern for economists, too, tempered only recently by news that hourly wages inched up 2.9 percent over the past 12 months, the strongest year-over-year increase in more than seven years.

According to the most recent workforce data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the issue of low wages will continue to be one Americans have to reckon with.

Here are the 10 jobs that will be adding the highest number workers between 2014 to 2024:

10. Construction workers

Number of jobs: 147,400

Median annual wage: $31,910


168199409JM009_New_Housing_
John Moore | Getty Images


9. General managers and operations managers

Number of additional jobs: 151,100

Median annual wage: $97,730

working into retirement
Reza Estakhrian | Getty Images


8. Restaurant cooks

Number of additional jobs: 158,900

Median annual wage: $23,100


rupeta-notitle160520_npgn5
Oleksandr Rupeta/NurPhoto via Getty Images


7. Customer service representatives

Number of additional jobs: 252,900

Median annual wage: $31,720

Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images


6. Nursing aides

Number of additional jobs: 262,000

Median annual wage: $25,710

BSIP/UIG via Getty Images


5. Retail salespersons

Number of additional jobs: 314,200

Median annual wage: $21,780

An employee laces a trainer, manufactured by Nike Inc., at a JD Sports Fashion Plc sportswear retail store on Oxford Street in London, U.K
Luke MacGregor | Bloomberg | Getty Images


4. Food preparation and serving workers, including fast food

Number of additional jobs: 343,500

Median annual wage: $18,910

84970761
Joe Raedle/Getty Images


3. Home health aides

Number of additional jobs: 348,400

Median annual wage: $21,920

BSIP/UIG via Getty Images


2. Registered nurses

Number of additional jobs: 439,300

Median annual wage: $67,490

Nurse with medical records
Heath Korvola | Getty Images


1. Personal care aides

Number of additional jobs: 458,100

Median annual wage: $20,980


59229165
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
This tech start-up lets you try out for your job, before you get an offer
This tech start-up lets you try out for your job, before you get an offer   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...