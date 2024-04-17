Here are the top 15 companies in Singapore to work for, according to LinkedIn

These are the top companies to work for in Singapore in 2024, according to LinkedIn.

Banks dominated the top 5 best companies in Singapore to work for, according to LinkedIn's list on the best workplaces in the country in 2024.

"Commercial banking firms from banking to insurance and digital payments, dominated the 2024 LinkedIn Top Companies in Singapore, comprising more than half of the top 15 (up from 5 in 2023)," Pooja Chhabria, head of editorial for Asia-Pacific for LinkedIn told CNBC Make It.

"This is no surprise as Singapore is a well-established financial hub in the region, characterized by stable regulatory frameworks, and increased adoption of digital banking," she said.

LinkedIn's data assesses various aspects of career progression. It ranked companies based on eight pillars: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity; educational background and employee presence in the country.

The list, released Wednesday, only includes companies that had at least 500 employees in Singapore as of the end of 2023. Additionally, recruiting firms, educational institutions and government agencies were excluded from the list.

Here are the top five names on LinkedIn's 2024 list for Singapore: