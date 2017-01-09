It's that time of year — tax-preparation season will be here before you know it. I'm sure some of you dread this time of year, but I've got a few suggestions that can make it a bit more bearable and help you in the long run.
• If you're not the do-it-yourself type, hire an experienced, professional tax preparer to handle your returns. Stay away from the generic chain tax-prep services — they tend to significantly overcharge for preparing returns by charging by the form (which we view as being a rip-off) instead of using an hourly rate (which is much more fair).