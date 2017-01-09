• Make sure you have all necessary tax documents. Sounds simple enough, but being organized about collecting your tax documents ("Where did I put that W-2?") makes life much easier for your preparer (and you, too).

• Your preparer should ask you many questions, especially if it is the first time he or she is preparing your returns. Even after the first year, personal and financial situations change, and any qualified tax preparer will know to ask the important questions (e.g., law changes, new possible deductions, etc.) so you don't leave anything on the table.

• If you work with a certified public accountant, hopefully he or she offers advice for your specific tax situation during and after preparing your returns. This can be very important for not only the current year (e.g., "Can a traditional IRA contribution lower your tax bill?") but the following year, as well (e.g., "Should you contribute more to your 401(k) plan at work?"). Offering suggestions that can improve the amount you get back (or help you pay less than you have in the past) can be very valuable for some.