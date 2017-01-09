Cramer Remix: Why good news is not good for Apple   

It's never a good thing for the stock market to go in hot into earnings season, Jim Cramer says.

"We want things cool. There is too much heat. That is why I'm hoping we get some more down days this week, just in case the earnings aren't as perfect as they need to be after this historic run," the "Mad Money" host said.

Looking at the overall context of the market, Cramer wasn't impressed. In fact, he thinks that is the major reason why the Dow failed to hit 20,000 again.

Cramer was especially worried about technology, even Apple, which was anointed as a top pick by Morgan Stanley because of the impending iPhone 8 and the possibility of repatriation relief.

"I much prefer downbeat talk that keeps expectations low," Cramer said.

That is why moving into earnings season, Cramer is hoping for more downgrades and negativity in the stock market in general. More sell ratings could create much-needed pessimism to cool stocks down.