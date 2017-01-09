Cramer Remix: Why good news is not good for Apple   

Johnson Controls has also undergone a huge transformation from where it was a year ago.
The diversified industrial company closed on its massive merger with Tyco in September, which gave it exposure to security and safety. This was also a tax inversion deal that Johnson Controls to change its domicile to Ireland.
In November, the company spun off its automotive seating business as a separate company called Adient. Cramer spoke with CEO Alex Molinaroli, to find out could be ahead for 2017.
"When I look at our future, and you look at where we are with building controls, fire alarms, security systems; you can't get anything but excited about that. When you look at the end markets and what is going to happen, it's pretty exciting," Molinaroli said.
Adient began trading as an independent company a little over two months ago. Since that time the stock has skyrocketed up more than 24 percent.
However, with 32 percent of its sales coming from China, Cramer worried that Trump's view of trade with China could hurt the stock. In fact, Adient has 44 percent market share when it comes to Chinese car seats.
Adient could also be hurt by a strengthening dollar, Cramer said. Nevertheless, with the stock at such a cheap level, he thinks the negatives are already baked in and the potential positives aren't.
"This is a classic example of why I love break-ups," Cramer said. "And even when you consider that Adient is almost the quintessential non-Trump stock, I think it's too cheap to be ignored."
In the Lightning Round, Cramer gave his take on a few caller favorite stocks:
EQT Midstream Partners: "I like EQT but I prefer Magellan Midstream. My charitable trust owns that one. I feel more confident about the earnings power."
Hormel Foods Corp: "I like Hormel long term because of changes that they are making to be more and organic. But remember, in a Trump rally, it's not a Trump stock."