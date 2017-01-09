Self-made millionaire: The French are wrong. Work-life balance should not be the goal

With a 35-hour work week and more vacation time than just about any other country, France is the envy of slackers everywhere.

Now France has begun enforcing a new law many are calling the "right to disconnect," which basically gives French workers the right to ignore business emails that arrive after hours.

The law stems from the idea so many people have of "work-life balance." But if you are making a middle-class income, work-life balance is the wrong goal. You don't need balance in your life — you need money.

Here are all the ways the French have gotten this one wrong.