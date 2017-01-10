The next big thing for Chipotle: Dessert?

Chipotle Mexican Grill is hoping that something sweet will spark a turnaround for the company.

During the ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday, Chipotle disclosed that it could be adding dessert to it menu.

The burrito chain did not say what the menu item would be, only that it adds one ingredient not already found in its restaurants. The company said that it will continue tweaking and testing the product and, if they like it, will release it in the spring.

"We don't view new menu items as significant drivers of our business," Mark Crumpacker, Chipotle's chief marketing officer, said during the conference.

A dessert item would be yet another attempt by the company to win back customers. Chipotle has continued to struggle to move on from a string of high-profile foodborne illness outbreaks despite marketing and promotions, including a three-month loyalty program called Chiptopia.