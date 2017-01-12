Can a virtual reality game teach you to eat better?

Video games, in general, don't do much for your waistline. While there was a brief surge of interest in exercise-themed titles in 2009–2010, the fad fizzled — and players happily returned to their couches, controllers in hand.

The rise of virtual reality could alter that slightly, as many of today's games keep you moving and sometimes work up a good sweat. But Atkins Nutritionals, a company founded by Dr. Robert Atkins that promotes low-carbohydrate foods, is looking at the health benefits of VR through a different set of lenses. The company, at CES earlier this month, debuted a virtual reality game it hopes will help children (and adults) learn to make smarter choices when choosing what to eat.

"This is the first generation that's going to have a shorter lifespan than their parents because of obesity," says Colette Heimowitz, vice president of nutrition and education at Atkins Nutritionals. "If we can get them young and educate them about better choices, that might help."