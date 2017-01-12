    BREAKING:  US stocks open lower amid Trump policy disappointment; Fed speakers eyed

    Floyd Mayweather claims he offered Conor McGregor $15 million for fight

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. smiles during a fight against Marcos Maidana in Las Vegas.
    Retired boxing champion Floyd "Money" Mayweather said Wednesday he has offered UFC champion Connor McGregor $15 million and a cut of the pay-per-view to take part in a boxing match.

    Appearing on sports channel ESPN, 40-year-old Mayweather challenged the Irish mixed martial arts exponent to a fight using boxing rules only.

    "You guys keep hearing all these different rumors about different fighters want to face Floyd Mayweather," he said Wednesday.

    "Everybody keeps talking about Conor McGregor. He's blowing smoke up everybody's a--. Dana White, the UFC - let's make it happen. Bring him over to the boxing world, and I'll show him what it's like."

    In May 2016 Mayweather first teased the fight with a mock-up a poster teasing a fight between himself and McGregor.

    Conor McGregor from Dublin, Ireland, raised the flag after his victory at the UFC Fight Night 26 at TD Garden, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013.
    Conor McGregor added fuel to the fire in December when he obtained a license to box professionally in California.

    On the matter of who would earn what, Mayweather was adamant that he would be the main draw.

    "We tried to make the Conor McGregor fight," Mayweather said. "They know what my number is. My number is a guaranteed $100 million. That was my number.

    "We are willing to give him $15 million and then we can talk about splitting the percentage -- the back end -- on the pay-per-view. But of course, we're the 'A-side.' How can a guy talk about making 20 or 30 million if he has never made 8 or 9 million in a fight."

    Forbes estimated Floyd Mayweather's wealth at $340 million in 2016 and his 36-minute fight against Manny Pacquiao in 2015 was reported to have generated around $500 million in pay-per-view and live tickets.

    McGregor holds the UFC record for the richest disclosed purse when he made $3 million for his UFC 202 victory in August over Nate Diaz.