Floyd Mayweather claims he offered Conor McGregor $15 million for fight

Retired boxing champion Floyd "Money" Mayweather said Wednesday he has offered UFC champion Connor McGregor $15 million and a cut of the pay-per-view to take part in a boxing match.

Appearing on sports channel ESPN, 40-year-old Mayweather challenged the Irish mixed martial arts exponent to a fight using boxing rules only.

"You guys keep hearing all these different rumors about different fighters want to face Floyd Mayweather," he said Wednesday.

"Everybody keeps talking about Conor McGregor. He's blowing smoke up everybody's a--. Dana White, the UFC - let's make it happen. Bring him over to the boxing world, and I'll show him what it's like."

In May 2016 Mayweather first teased the fight with a mock-up a poster teasing a fight between himself and McGregor.