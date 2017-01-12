Gold pushes to $1,200 — and a much scarier world could keep it there

Then the election of Donald Trump helped drive it lower until mid December, as the dollar and U.S. yields rose on the view that his policies would be reflationary for the U.S. economy. Markets were disillusioned with the "Trump trade" Thursday, after the president elect failed to firm up his plans for tax cuts or stimulus but took a shot at the drug industry when he met with journalists Wednesday. Stocks sold off and Treasury yields moved lower.

A key level watched by technicians is $1204 per ounce, according to Marc Chandler, chief currency strategist at Brown Brothers. He said the next objective would be $1229, which is 50 percent of the retracement of the post-election decline. Support comes in at $1195, to $1200, but he sees the chart pointing to a higher price.

George Gero, managing director at RBC, said there are many pockets of concern globally that have been putting a shine on gold, and it could reach $1300 per ounce this year.



"Elections are coming up in France and Germany, and they could be problematic, worrisome. And then Turkey, where the Turkish lira went right through the intervention by their central bank. I think all over the globe we're starting to see interest in another asset that is liquid and convertible into other currencies. We're starting to see more interest picking up in gold on a daily basis," said Gero. The crumbling Venezuelan economy is another danger spot.

The concern about populist candidates moving forward in Europe raises concerns about not only the future of the euro zone but the global economy.

"What Trump and Brexit are leading to is a reversal of globalization that had been in place," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at precious metals retailer Kitco. The uncertainty and economic upheaval would be a positive for gold, if the world moves in that direction.

Wyckoff sees gold moving even as high as $1400 in 2018. "I think in 2017, we're going to see more geopolitical risks that could shock the marketplace," he said. "Relations with China and Russia could change a bit. The market place better get used to the fact that [Trump] is no holds barred in his comments and twitter account."

Chandler said while the markets are watching a number of key elections in Europe, the one he believes will be most problematic for the euro zone is the Dutch election in March.



"We've got the Brexit, the Trump election. What's the next point? I don't think it's going to be France. I don't think it's going to be Germany. I think it's going to be the Netherlands," said Chandler. He described it as a possible "canary in a coal mine." "The nationalist candidate is ahead."

French candidate Le Pen visited Trump Tower in New York on Thursday but was not expected to meet with the president-elect.

Not everyone thinks gold will hold its highs. "It's a little too far, too fast for me," said Kevin Grady, president of Phoenix Futures and Options.

"We're just a little bullish here. Open interest is up dramatically over the last week and a half. We're up about 40,000 new longs, but the interesting thing is it's just on the futures side, which makes me leery," he said.

He said the big exchange traded funds for gold are not participating yet, and their assets are below last year's levels. SPDR Gold Trust ETF GLD was trading higher on the day.

"The fact they're out and they're not along for the ride makes me skeptical," he said.