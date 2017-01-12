China-backed trade deal may not gain from TPP's loss. Blame India

America's expected withdrawal from the much-ballyhooed Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) is widely expected to prop up an alternative trade deal backed by China. Some analysts aren't so sure.

The U.S. exit from the TPP is set to be finalized once president-elect Donald Trump enters office next week and may jeopardize the fate of the TPP, the world's largest trade deal. With Washington backing away, that leaves the door open for Beijing to push forward the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which was first launched in 2012.

But infighting among RCEP participants, particularly India, may plague the pact regardless of the TPP's fate.

RCEP covers 16 nations, versus the TPP's 12 members, but many believed it will be an easier deal to ink because it's nowhere as far-reaching as the TPP.