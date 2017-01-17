There are literally dozens, if not hundreds, of things you can say and do to get ahead at work, all of them meant to be implemented during working hours.

But one of the most powerful career-enhancing strategies that I know can only be implemented in your free time: Namely, volunteering for a cause you love.

Go with me here.

I get it; when your career trajectory is in high gear, the last thing you're usually thinking about is finding a few hours on the weekend to walk dogs at a local Humane Society, give museum tours, or teach reading at a homeless shelter.

In the first years of my career, I usually worked Saturdays, either at home or at the office, and found excuses to watch a lot of TV on Sundays. I didn't call it that then, but without a doubt, I was decompressing, which is not only a good thing. It's a necessary thing.