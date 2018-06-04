Suzy Welch: 4 email mistakes that make people hate you

Managing email can be one of the most-time consuming tasks on your schedule, no matter what your job. Studies show that the average office worker now receives more than 100 emails per day.

But no matter how many messages you send or receive each day, email is a critical part of professional communication. That's why bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch says you need to develop top-notch email etiquette and ensure that all of your electronic communication is clear and purposeful.

"You have got to do email right," Welch tells CNBC Make It. "Emails are nothing less than written evidence of your organizational savvy."