3 surprising email mistakes that could be hurting your response rate

Drafting the perfect email that will capture your recipients' attention is no easy feat.

The average office worker now receives a staggering more than 100 emails a day. Boomerang CEO and email productivity expert Alex Moore has made it his mission to help professionals craft better emails that stand out from the clutter.

Moore and his team conducted a study last year through which they examined the emails sent by their users to see what factors led to one email having a higher response rate than another.