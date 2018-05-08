Even the most well-prepared candidates face unexpected hurdles when interviewing for a new job. But bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch says that for the savvy candidate, an unforeseen interview challenge can be a great opportunity to show a company your ability to navigate any situation gracefully.

"Think about the process from the company's point of view," she tells CNBC Make It. "Hiring the right person is incredibly hard, which is why companies try to get beyond the standard Q&A by using all sorts of 'techniques.'"

Welch says there are three common traps every job seeker should know how to find their way out of: