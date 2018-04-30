Ask yourself this surprising question to see if it’s time to quit your job

On the other hand, if it's been months or years since you've tried something new, Welch says you're long overdue for a new position.

"You're stuck in the kind of job I call a 'velvet coffin' — comfortable, but deadly to your brain and spirit, not to mention your career," she says.

Even if your job offers amazing perks and you love the people you work with, Welch says you'll still want to "get out before the lid closes on you."

"Once the fear wears off and you're in a challenging new job," she says, "you'll look back and wonder why you waited so long."

Quitting a job may be one of the hardest decisions you have to make in your career, but Welch says this simple question will "provide you with clarity to make the best decision for you."

"The facts are: Be growing, or get going."

Suzy Welch is the co-founder of the Jack Welch Management Institute and a noted business journalist, TV commentator and public speaker.

