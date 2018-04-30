Ask yourself this surprising question to see if it’s time to quit your job

It's tough to know the right time to leave a job, but according to bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch, there's one simple question that can help you reach your conclusion.
Welch tells CNBC Make It that before putting in your two-weeks notice, you should ask yourself, "When was the last time I did something at work for the first time?"
If your answer is yesterday, last week or even a month ago, then she says you may want to think twice before quitting.
"There might be aspects of your job that you don't like, but your answer is evidence that you're still learning and you're still growing," she says. "Continue to build that resume and take a moment to appreciate that you've got a job that stretches you."