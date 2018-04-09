For your third and final word, choose something that "shows you know what makes you uniquely you, and likable, while you're at it," Welch says.
She emphasizes that the best responses are those that leave a memorable impression on an employer. That's why she says positive terms like "optimistic," "responsible" and "calm," and phrases like "I'm a connector, I'm decisive," are all great for describing yourself.
"None of us can truly capture ourselves in three words," she says, "but respond to this challenge with authenticity and self-awareness, and you'll go a long way toward saying all that really matters."
Suzy Welch is the co-founder of the Jack Welch Management Institute and a noted business journalist, TV commentator and public speaker.
