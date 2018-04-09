You want to present yourself as a seasoned, well-rounded candidate for a job, so describing yourself to an interviewer in just three words may be a challenge.

Nevertheless, it's an interview question you're likely to encounter.

"Hiring managers don't ask you to describe yourself to get to know you better," bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch tells CNBC Make It. "That's what your resume, recommendations and interviews are for. No, they ask to evaluate if you're authentic and self-aware."