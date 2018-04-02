"Will a mistake knock you for a total loop?" she asks. "Or, do you have the grit and resilience, and maybe even the sense of humor, to get up and say, 'OK, how do I fix things?'"

Welch warns that it's important to pick the right mistake to highlight. If you pick a trivial error like, "I once ordered catering for the wrong day," she says you'll come off as evasive. But if you discuss a significant mistake, like, "I lost a key client," she says you'll come off as a risk.

"This is not the time to humble brag by citing a mistake that can actually be seen as a virtue, like a time you worked 'too hard' on a project or didn't delegate because you wanted to keep a close eye on quality," she says. "Please! Too phony!"

Instead, Welch says to choose a mistake that's "big enough to show you've got the bumps and bruises of real experience, but small enough to convey you are generally highly competent."

Even with the right mistake in mind, Welch says your delivery can ruin your chances of landing the job if you focus on the negative for too long.

"Spend the majority of your answer to this question on the aftermath of your mistake," she says, "what you learned, the ways you changed and how you grew."

To truly stand out, Welch says, the key is to make your recovery "one worth cheering for."

