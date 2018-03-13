How you share your energy with others has a huge impact on how you're perceived, both at work and in your personal life.

That's why bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch says that in order to succeed, you need to develop a clear understanding of how you impact those around you, and whether you might need to make adjustments to your behavior.

"When you get right down to it, there are really just two types of people in the world," she tells CNBC Make It. "And for the sake of your career, you better figure out which one you are."