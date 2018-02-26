2 questions Tim Tebow says to ask yourself every day if you want to be successful

Tim Tebow knows what it takes to be successful on and off the field. In addition to being a Heisman trophy winner, a first round NFL draft pick and now a professional baseball player, the 30-year-old has expanded his resume to include sports analyst, author and philanthropist.

You may not think of him as a career guru just yet, but bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch says you should.

In a recent interview for CNBC's Power Lunch, Tebow talked to Welch about the keys to his success and why he encourages everyone to ask themselves two questions every day in order to live a better life.