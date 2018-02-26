VISIT CNBC.COM

2 questions Tim Tebow says to ask yourself every day if you want to be successful

Tim Tebow knows what it takes to be successful on and off the field. In addition to being a Heisman trophy winner, a first round NFL draft pick and now a professional baseball player, the 30-year-old has expanded his resume to include sports analyst, author and philanthropist.

You may not think of him as a career guru just yet, but bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch says you should.

In a recent interview for CNBC's Power Lunch, Tebow talked to Welch about the keys to his success and why he encourages everyone to ask themselves two questions every day in order to live a better life.

Tim Tebow (15) of the Mets hits the ball to the opposite field during the Florida State League game between the St. Lucie Mets and the Tampa Yankees on August 13, 2017.
Below, Welch explains to CNBC Make It how these two questions can also help you excel in your career.

1. Ask yourself, "What am I known for?"

For Tebow, this question is all about evaluating your character to see if you have room for improvement, but Welch says it can also guide you in assessing your reputation at work.

"Imagine your colleagues are out for lunch without you," she says. "If your name came up, how would they describe you? Energizing, or a downer? Thoughtful, or maybe a little too sarcastic, a little too often? Arrogant, or a team-player?"

Welch says the point, when you ask yourself this question, is to consider how your behavior is shaping the way people view you at work, and how you might need to adjust.

"If you're known for having career-killing attributes, you have some thinking and changing to do," she says.

2. Ask yourself, "Why not today?"

We all have dream projects that we'd like to work on or goals we hope to achieve in the future. But self-doubt and fears of rejection or failure can prevent us from taking the steps necessary to make those dreams reality.

Tebow is more than familiar with the scrutiny that accompanies both successes and failures when playing sports at the college and professional level. But he hasn't let that stop him from continuing to push towards his goals.

"Guess what?" he tells Welch. "Even if you flop, you live. And you're wiser, too."

When it comes to your career, Welch says you should start each day by asking yourself what you're waiting for. Stop making excuses, and focus on what steps you can take towards your goals that day.

"Going for it, even when the going's tough, is the only way to play — in life, and at work," adds Tebow.

Suzy Welch is the co-founder of the Jack Welch Management Institute and a noted business journalist, TV commentator and public speaker.

Video by Richard Washington

