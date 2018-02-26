2 questions Tim Tebow says to ask yourself every day if you want to be successful

We all have dream projects that we'd like to work on or goals we hope to achieve in the future. But self-doubt and fears of rejection or failure can prevent us from taking the steps necessary to make those dreams reality.
Tebow is more than familiar with the scrutiny that accompanies both successes and failures when playing sports at the college and professional level. But he hasn't let that stop him from continuing to push towards his goals.
"Guess what?" he tells Welch. "Even if you flop, you live. And you're wiser, too."
When it comes to your career, Welch says you should start each day by asking yourself what you're waiting for. Stop making excuses, and focus on what steps you can take towards your goals that day.
"Going for it, even when the going's tough, is the only way to play — in life, and at work," adds Tebow.
Suzy Welch is the co-founder of the Jack Welch Management Institute and a noted business journalist, TV commentator and public speaker.
Video by Richard Washington
Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!
More from Suzy Welch:
Here's how to talk about being unemployed in a job interview
How to answer the interview question, 'What are your greatest strengths?'
Here's how to ace the curveball interview question you never saw coming