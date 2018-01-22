Suzy Welch: Here's how to ace the curveball interview question you never saw coming

A well-prepared interview candidate knows the answer to the most common questions — things like "What are your strengths and weaknesses?" and "Where do you see yourself in five years?" — like the back of their hand. But even the sharpest candidates can be stumped by an unexpected curveball question.

According to bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch, these questions are designed to knock you off your game in order to see how you respond to the unexpected.

Welch tells CNBC Make It that the key to answering curveball questions like "How many tennis balls can fit into this room?" or "If you could have any superpower, what would it be?" is to understand what the interviewer is trying to learn about you.