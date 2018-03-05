Suzy Welch: How to dress for a job interview in 2018

How you present yourself during an interview can have just as much impact on your success as the achievements on your resume, and showing up dressed inappropriately is an easy way to get off on the wrong foot.

In today's more casual and creative business world, a traditional suit and tie or high-heels and a skirt may no longer be the standard interview uniform for every industry. But according to bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch, that doesn't mean you can take a relaxed approach to your interview wardrobe.

"The burden is on you to pick appropriate attire for wherever your job search takes you," she tells CNBC Make It. "Don't worry — the workplaces of today may be less strict about attire, but there are still guidelines."

Welch offers these four rules for dressing for interview success: