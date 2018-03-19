Suzy Welch: This is the absolute best way to quit a job

Whether you're leaving a job you love or a job you hate, it's important to depart on good terms with your boss and colleagues.

Employers rely heavily on your professional recommendations during the hiring process, and so bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch emphasizes that you should never quit your job in a way that could "haunt your career for years to come."

"It's good manners to leave gracefully," she tells CNBC Make It. "It's smart business to leave generously."

To ensure that you resign from a company without burning any bridges, Welch suggests taking these three steps: