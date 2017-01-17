During the campaign, corporate tax reform was one of Trump's central themes. The current U.S. corporate rate of 35 percent is the highest across the developed economies. However, the proposition of cutting it to 15 percent would put it among the lowest, with the stated goal of improving the competitiveness of U.S.-based corporations and creating a tax environment that makes the United States more attractive to global corporations.



Another critical priority is to provide relief to U.S.-based companies with profits exceeding $3 trillion held outside the country. Some bipartisan support exists for a one-time reduction in the applicable rate that would be applied to any capital repatriated to the United States. If successful, it would be a positive development for these companies and the U.S. economy, which could benefit from the influx of capital.

We also expect some changes to individual income and estate-tax policy. A reduction in marginal tax rates has long been expected and is a likely component of the broader package, the details of which are still unclear. Despite this lack of definition, the Trump administration's broad goal of lowering taxes is clear. Questions as to who will benefit and to what extent will be answered in due time.