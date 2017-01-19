As financial advisors look back at their business over the past year, many will take note of the larger number of women among their clients.

This should not be surprising, since the number of wealthy women in the United States is rising twice as fast as the number of wealthy men. Experts estimate that by 2030, women will control as much as two-thirds of the nation's wealth.

To that point, 45 percent of American millionaires today are women, and they control $11.2 trillion, or 39 percent, of the country's investable assets. There are 9.1 million women-owned businesses in the United States, generating nearly $1.4 trillion in revenue, and women represent 51 percent of those in professional and technical operations.

These numbers all point to women's rising financial clout. Nearly half of women — 44 percent — are now the primary breadwinners in their households, and 27 percent of married women say they "take control" of financial and retirement planning.