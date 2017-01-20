It's a big deal for any city hosting the event — Houston in 2017. Janice Evans, the chief policy officer for Houston's mayor, said hosting the game will cost the city an estimated $5.5 million, primarily through increased need for police, fire and emergency personnel. The Houston Super Bowl Host Committee, a private nonprofit, will reimburse the city for the expense, though, and it's worth the trouble. She said the game is expected to bring at least $350 million to the local economy as visitors spend on hotels, entertainment, food and drink.

"It's much more of an event than other games," said Kevin Cooper, a spokesman for the Host Committee. Besides local attendees and celebrants, 140,000 people are expected to descend on the city for Super Bowl 51.

The venue for Super Bowl 51, NRG Stadium — named for utility company NRG Energy, which gained the rights through a 32-year, $300 million deal originally signed by Reliant Energy in 2002, the biggest stadium naming rights deal ever at that time — seats 72,000. At press time, tickets to the game started at $3,169 on StubHub, eBay's online ticket exchange. More elaborate package deals, with pre- and post-game parties, food, drinks and entertainment, started at $8,000. For bargain hunters, events at the stadium kick off a week before the game itself. You can buy tickets to Super Bowl Opening Night for as little as $20 to watch the players and coaches meet with members of the media. For $699 you could attend a fancy tailgating event with NFL players that also has an open bar, DJ and catering by celebrity chef Guy Fieri.