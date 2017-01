The 50 best jobs in America in 2017

The tech industry doesn't just offer its workers the best perks. It has the top positions in America right now.

That's according to a new ranking of the best jobs in America for 2017 released today by the recruiting website Glassdoor.

Data scientist is the best job in America this year, according to the report. For the ranking, Glassdoor weighed three factors: Average annual salary, an overall job-satisfaction rating based on a five-point scale, and the number of job openings available for that particular occupation.

Here is the full list of the 50 best jobs in America. (And here is a more detailed look at the top 15.)