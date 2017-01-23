Three stocks that could rally on earnings, according to Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley on Friday gave clients a group of stocks that could rally on earnings.

"Our analysts believe that one or more imminent events will drive the share price materially over the next 15 to 60 days," read the note, pointing to a select list of names with "high conviction going into earnings season."

What makes the list unique, according to the report, is the firm's contrarian view on some of these names vs. the rest of the Street.

One of the picks is Advance Auto Parts, which reports earnings on Feb. 16.

