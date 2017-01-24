U.K. to introduce Brexit legislation within days

Britain's Brexit minister has revealed that the government will introduce legislation for exiting the E.U. within the "coming days."

David Davis, the U.K.'s secretary of state for exiting the European Union, told the House of Commons that the government would set out a "straightforward bill to give effect to the decision of the (British) people."

Britain voted to leave the E.U. on June 23, 2016.

Davis' comments come hours after the U.K.'s Supreme Court, the highest court in the land, ruled that the government must seek approval from parliament before invoking Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty – triggering its exit from the E.U.

Davis said the government today agreed with the U.K. Supreme Court that the government did not have the prerogative power to trigger Article 50 without the consent of the rest of parliament. However, he added that the timetable for invoking Article 50 by the end of March 2017 still stands.

Keir Starmer, Labour MP and shadow Brexit secretary, responded to Davis by saying that today was a "good day for parliamentary sovereignty" and the Labour party would scrutinize the bill to ensure the best outcome for the U.K.



Following this morning's result, Jeremy Wright, attorney general for England and Wales, said the government was "disappointed with the outcome."

However, he praised the U.K.'s legal system, saying "we have the good fortune to live in a country where everyone … even government is subject to the rule of law, so the government will comply with the judgment of the court and do all that is necessary to implement it."