Apple's India dreams slip as competition intensifies

Apple's ambition to make a splash in India's growing smartphone market appears to be slipping, with recent data suggesting success could be elusive in the near term.

Not only does Apple have to contend with dethroning market leader Samsung and competing with local players, it now has to contend with the growing popularity of Chinese handset makers in Asia's third largest economy, analysts said.



The Cupertino, California-based company failed to crack the top five, in terms of smartphone market share, in India for the fourth quarter of 2016, according to a report from research firm Canalys released Tuesday. Chinese smartphone brands, on the other hand, occupied four of the five spots behind leader Samsung.



The overall smartphone market grew by 4 percent annually in the October-December quarter, with 28.1 million smartphones shipped; Samsung dominated with 22 percent of the marketshare, despite seeing an 11 percent on-year decline in shipments.