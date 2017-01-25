Department stores need to close 800 locations to restore their 2006 productivity

Those 110 Sears and Macy's stores that have been marked for closure are only the beginning.

As department store chains cede market share to off-price, fast-fashion and online competitors, they would need to close about 800 locations to achieve their inflation-adjusted sales productivity level of 2006, according to Green Street's 2017 Mall Outlook.

That's the equivalent of all anchor space at 200 malls, or 20 percent of U.S. mall anchor space, according to the report.

Sears and J.C. Penney are the biggest culprits behind the industry's sales productivity gap, Green Street said in its report. Sears needs to close 44 percent of its stores to reach 2006 productivity levels, and Penney's needs to close 32 percent of its locations.