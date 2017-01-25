Heinz decides the day after the Super Bowl is the worst, gives everyone the day off

After a night of indulging, the day after the Super Bowl is known for office-wide hangovers and an uptick in "sick days."

This year though, one company thinks there is a better way to follow the most widely watched football game of the year.

On Wednesday, Heinz launched a petition to turn the Monday after the big game into a national holiday. If Heinz reaches its goal of 100,000 signatures, the company will send the petition to Congress.

It also plans to lead by example with its own employees: The food and beverage company will give all of its U.S. workers at its Kraft Heinz offices the day off on Monday, Feb. 6.

"The Heinz brand doesn't settle on delivering superior taste or quality, and we don't believe America should have to settle on the day after the best sports day of the year," said Nicole Kulwicki, head of Heinz brands, in a release.

Giving Americans the day off likely would not dent productivity as much it would on an average day. Indeed, The Workforce Institute found in a January 2016 survey that 16.5 million people nationwide were expected to call in sick or planned to miss work on the Monday after Super Bowl 50. Another 7.5 million said that they might show up late to work.