Self-made millionaire: Millennials, don't travel—yet

There are many benefits of traveling: Getting recharged, inspired, bonding and connecting with others, and having a new respect for life back at home. I want my daughters to experience new places and new people. Traveling is an education that can't be bought at home.

When it comes to millennials and travel, however, I have a few words of caution.

When I was younger, I was not clear on why or what I was learning while I was at college, so I left my university with a piece of paper, debt, no clue about my future and very few skills. Many millennials today find themselves in a similar position. That is why so many young people are wandering without direction.

When you don't know what you should be doing, it's easy to put life on hold and backpack abroad staying in hostels and eating ramen.

What I want to do is inspire millennials to work hard now so they can travel the world in style later.

If you're going to waste time at a job you hate trading hours for dollars, not trying to learn and grow, then you might as well go and waste a few months traveling around southeast Asia. Either way, you're not building your future.