These stocks could be the biggest winners from Trump's border wall

President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered the construction of a Mexican border wall that's estimated to cost between $15 and $25 billion, and presents a potential investment opportunity among material stocks, according to Bernstein.



"We expect construction of the wall could add over 1 percentage point of growth per annum to US cement demand over 2 years, and much more to those companies with local production, notably Cemex," Bernstein analyst Phil Roseberg wrote in an email, pointing to research he originally published last year.

Bernstein argues that cement is the "most cost-effective solution" to build the 40-feet-high structure proposed by Trump, which may require 7 million cubic meters of concrete and 2.4 million tons of cement in total.

"We would expect that the Trump Wall will follow a similar design to the 420-mile Israeli West Bank barrier, large parts of which were built using precast concrete panels," he said.