Facebook has copied another major Snapchat feature in its quest to take out its rival

Facebook is not taking the growing threat of Snapchat lying down.

The U.S. social networking giant is testing another feature that imitates its rival called Stories.

It's a collage of photos and videos that users upload via the main Facebook app which then disappear after 24 hours. Snapchat's own feature, also called Stories, is built on the same concept.

Last year, Facebook introduced Stories on its photo sharing app Instagram. In the few months that it has been active, Instagram Stories has already reached 150 million daily users. The main Instagram app has 600 million monthly active users. Given that Facebook has 1.2 billion daily active users, Stories could prove popular. In comparison Snapchat has a reported 150 million daily users.

Little circular icons will appear at the top of a person's Facebook News Feed. When a user opens one of these, a story will begin to play, but it will only be available for 24 hours before disappearing.