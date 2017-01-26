Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page and Elon Musk all play video games. Should you?

Video games are also dinged as being detrimental to development and productivty. This opinion is shared by scientists, artists and entrepreneurs.
The biggest critique of video games is that they damage gamers by exposing them to extreme violence. The American Psychological Association released a study in 2015 demonstrating a link "between violent video game use and both increases in aggressive behavior ... and decreases in pro-social behavior, empathy, and moral engagement."
The American Academy of Pediatrics looked at over 400 studies to confirm a "significant" link between exposure to violent media and aggressive behavior, aggressive thoughts and angry feelings.
Gaming also consumes time that could be spent building relationships, creating a business or pursuing your dreams.
Jeremy Wilmer grew up playing video games and jokes that he is a "recovering video game addict." Today he is an assistant professor of psychology at Wellesley College and director of The Many Brains Project. Wilmer's research centers on the study of human variation and potential factors that can lead to variances in cognitive abilities, or the brain's capacity to process, retrieve, and store information.