Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page and Elon Musk all play video games. Should you?

Video games are increasingly popular. According to the ESRB, they are played in 67% of U.S. households and keep the average gamer occupied for an estimated eight hours a week.

Video games can reportedly make you smarter, help you land your dream job and boost your career. With this in mind, it might be tempting to play some Call of Duty and call it professional development.

There is also a long list of high-profile gamers, leading us to believe that video games are part of what makes them successful.