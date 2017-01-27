$100,000 for Big Mac sauce? Limited edition bottles hit eBay

It didn't take long for McDonald's limited edition Big Mac Special Sauce to find its way on to eBay.
The burger giant made available 10,000 bottles of the sauce at select restaurants worldwide starting Thursday. Several of those bottles have been posted to the online auction site and for quite a bit of money.
While the majority of posts offer the Big Mac sauce for a little more than $100, a few bold users have placed the target price at more than $10,000. One seller even put the sauce up for $100,000.