Trump supporters threaten to boycott Starbucks over CEO's promise to hire refugees

People are boycotting Starbucks again, and this time it has nothing to do with its cups.

On Sunday, Starbucks' CEO Howard Schultz disclosed that the coffee giant would be hiring 10,000 refugees worldwide over the next five years, a direct response to President Donald Trump's executive order barring immigrants — including refugees — from seven countries from entering the U.S.

Trump supporters took to social media soon after to denounce Schultz and threatened to boycott the brand, claiming that the company is giving away jobs that could be filled by Americans or American veterans.



However, not all of the proposed jobs will be in the U.S.

Starbucks operates in more than 75 countries around the world. The company said that initial hiring efforts will begin in the U.S. and will focus on individuals who served the U.S. military as interpreters and support personnel.



In addition, Starbucks, which vowed in 2013 to hire at least 10,000 veterans and military spouses by 2018, has already hired more than 5,500 veterans and military spouses as of 2015.

Supporters of Starbucks and Schultz countered the hashtag "boycott Starbucks" with the hashtag "Drink Starbucks."

Representatives from Starbucks did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.